Meitav Investment House Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Kenon were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenon during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Kenon by 150.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Kenon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,371,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,746,000 after acquiring an additional 75,892 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Kenon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

KEN traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.47. Kenon Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99.

Kenon ( NYSE:KEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter. Kenon had a negative net margin of 30.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kenon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

