Meitav Investment House Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. decreased its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,010 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,237 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 55,775,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,026 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,379,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,707,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,163,000 after acquiring an additional 103,529 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,661,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,952,000 after acquiring an additional 606,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,764,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,974,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $23.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.92. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 54.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.51.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

