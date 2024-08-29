Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 750 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. trimmed its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOX. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 635,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,875,000 after purchasing an additional 119,006 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at $2,357,000. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 94,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after buying an additional 16,559 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOX shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of Amdocs stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.95. 218,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,190. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $74.41 and a 1-year high of $94.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.57.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.92%.

Amdocs Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.