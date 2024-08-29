McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in McKesson were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 333.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $556.15. 498,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,726. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $404.72 and a 12 month high of $637.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $582.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $555.48. The firm has a market cap of $72.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 12.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 5,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.99, for a total value of $2,935,099.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,158.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 5,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.99, for a total transaction of $2,935,099.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,158.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,684.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,574 shares of company stock worth $10,254,842 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.29.

Read Our Latest Report on MCK

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.