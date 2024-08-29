Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38-1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.350-0.450 EPS.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ MRVL traded up $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $69.84. The stock had a trading volume of 16,405,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,460,147. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $85.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -21.24%.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.05.

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,892,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,892,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $367,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,466,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,500 shares of company stock worth $4,872,620. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

