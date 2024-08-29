Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.68-$2.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.340-$2.365, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.950-14.150 EPS.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $324.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $375.00.

Shares of LULU traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $259.01. 3,620,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,650. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $226.01 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.43.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

