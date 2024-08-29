Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 13.950-14.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 14.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.4 billion-$10.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.6 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY25 guidance to $13.95-$14.15 EPS.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $259.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,620,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,650. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $516.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $274.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.43. The stock has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $324.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $315.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $375.00.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

