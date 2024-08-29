Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Up 2.3%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $4.03. Approximately 7,648,401 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 32,680,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LCID shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.71.

Lucid Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 441.29%. The firm had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Lucid Group’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lucid Group

In other news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $282,471.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,028,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,368,761.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lucid Group by 925.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Further Reading

