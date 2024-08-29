Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading 1% Higher

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) shares rose 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.43 and last traded at $4.24. Approximately 20,450,549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 32,410,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

LCID has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.71.

The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. The company had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lucid Group news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $282,471.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,028,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,368,761.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 61.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 330,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 13,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Lucid Group by 53.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

