Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Shares Up 6%

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) traded up 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.77 and last traded at $18.73. 280,899 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,666,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMND has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lemonade from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Lemonade Trading Up 5.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.77 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 30.34% and a negative net margin of 44.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.97) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lemonade

In other Lemonade news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $33,294.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,840.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $33,294.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,840.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lemonade by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

