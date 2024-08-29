Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1,252.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 1,372.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $2,668,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Price Performance

DCI traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,232,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $78.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.54.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $927.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 33.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

