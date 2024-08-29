Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF comprises 3.1% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 77,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 385,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares during the period.

Get AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Price Performance

AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.59. 3,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.02. AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12 month low of $25.81 and a 12 month high of $27.93.

AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Company Profile

The AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (ARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund tracks a global USD-hedged index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy by providing long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure the acquiring company. ARB was launched on May 7, 2020 and is managed by Altshares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.