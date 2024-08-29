Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Leatt Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LEAT traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.66. 4,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,686. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.65. Leatt has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.06 and a beta of 1.34.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.08 million for the quarter. Leatt had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%.

About Leatt

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

