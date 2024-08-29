Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 30th. Analysts expect Laurentian Bank of Canada to post earnings of C$0.85 per share for the quarter.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$252.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$253.47 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%.

Shares of TSE LB opened at C$26.86 on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$24.45 and a 1 year high of C$39.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.60. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.93, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is -671.43%.

LB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. CIBC reduced their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$28.24.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

