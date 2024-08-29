Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Hits New 52-Week High at $176.00

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$176.00 and last traded at C$176.00, with a volume of 1575 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$172.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on LAS.A. National Bankshares increased their target price on Lassonde Industries from C$181.00 to C$187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Desjardins increased their target price on Lassonde Industries from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Lassonde Industries from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$158.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$151.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$525.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of -0.16.

In other Lassonde Industries news, Director Luc Doyon bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$175.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$87,500. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

