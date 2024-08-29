KOK (KOK) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $139,522.78

KOK (KOK) traded up 127.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 29th. One KOK token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. KOK has a market capitalization of $570,148.25 and approximately $139,522.78 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KOK has traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00009098 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,431.76 or 0.99948168 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00007898 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012560 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007683 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00081115 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $96,127.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

