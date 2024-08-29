kneat.com (TSE:KSI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.05

kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.05 and last traded at C$5.00, with a volume of 165580 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.86.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of kneat.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.14, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of C$433.04 million, a P/E ratio of -30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.10.

kneat.com (TSE:KSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). kneat.com had a negative net margin of 31.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of C$11.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that kneat.com, inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

kneat.com, inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers the Kneat Gx platform, a configurable off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

