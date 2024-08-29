Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. CF Industries comprises 1.7% of Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in CF Industries by 28.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 24.0% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries by 97.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.63. 1,299,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,702. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.13 and a 1-year high of $87.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.91.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

