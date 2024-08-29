Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Acquires 2,468 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.0% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.8% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.90. 3,202,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,251,628. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.12 and a twelve month high of $172.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

