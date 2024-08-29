Kintegral Advisory LLC Sells 1,248 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kintegral Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for approximately 0.9% of Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,513 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,870 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $6,509,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.38.

Shares of CRM traded down $5.21 on Wednesday, reaching $258.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,915,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,564,717. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.44 and a 200-day moving average of $271.63.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $229,434.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,072,660.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,678 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total value of $406,612.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,735.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $229,434.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,072,660.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,764 shares of company stock worth $30,102,367 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

