Kintegral Advisory LLC Purchases 21,894 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kintegral Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 452.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 21,894 shares during the quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE DHR traded down $2.76 on Wednesday, hitting $266.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,692,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,592. The firm has a market cap of $197.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.22 and its 200 day moving average is $254.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $281.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

