Kintegral Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Kintegral Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 82.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,182 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 177,631 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,349,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,039,000 after purchasing an additional 59,082 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $2,812,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 155,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 13,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 35,380,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,559,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.23. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.48.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

