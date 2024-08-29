Kintegral Advisory LLC Invests $5.17 Million in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Kintegral Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.18.

Linde Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ LIN traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $472.84. 1,326,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,263. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $361.02 and a 52-week high of $477.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $446.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.55.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

