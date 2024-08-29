Kintegral Advisory LLC Increases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kintegral Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 17.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 154,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,468 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 234.5% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 19,179 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $2,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,577.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,577.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $559,278,840.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,020,161,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,958,509,063.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,497,793 shares of company stock worth $3,513,542,556. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler Companies raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.07.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,363,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,217,676. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $44.44. The firm has a market cap of $312.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

