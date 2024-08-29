Kintegral Advisory LLC Has $4.89 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kintegral Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 27,365 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 11,461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.61. The stock had a trading volume of 49,937,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,808,902. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $83.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

