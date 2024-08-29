Kintegral Advisory LLC Has $4.47 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Kintegral Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 385.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 44,666 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.92.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.33. 4,111,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,286,365. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $90.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.85 and a 200 day moving average of $82.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

