Kintegral Advisory LLC Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Kintegral Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,870 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,292,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,386,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154,865 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,478,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,000,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,926,000 after purchasing an additional 388,363 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $35,855,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 387.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 332,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,475,000 after acquiring an additional 264,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $322,027.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $322,027.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 652,884 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.78. 967,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,136. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $87.95 and a one year high of $128.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Argus upgraded Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

