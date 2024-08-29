Kintegral Advisory LLC Has $3.45 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Kintegral Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 172.7% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $825.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $876.71.

Equinix Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $4.28 on Wednesday, hitting $813.70. The company had a trading volume of 214,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,735. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $789.69 and a 200-day moving average of $795.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $677.80 and a twelve month high of $914.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.04 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.91%.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.