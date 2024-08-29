Kintegral Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Kintegral Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 85.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,751,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,703,318,000 after purchasing an additional 285,070 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,935,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,378,951,000 after buying an additional 520,742 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,078,831,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,925,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,018,592,000 after buying an additional 670,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,885,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $778,199,000 after buying an additional 19,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Progressive from $262.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 6,122 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total value of $1,439,833.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,400.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 6,122 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total transaction of $1,439,833.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,400.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 9,512 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total transaction of $2,259,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,874,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,564,766. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PGR traded up $2.69 on Wednesday, hitting $248.26. 2,409,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,538,340. The company has a market capitalization of $145.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.41. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $130.27 and a one year high of $248.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.