Kintegral Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 3,653 Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Kintegral Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,653 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,482,000 after buying an additional 25,117 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 31.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,205,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $159,018,661.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,725,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,705,689.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,172,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,205,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $159,018,661.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,725,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,705,689.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.38.

Shares of NYSE DELL traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.54. 9,472,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,151,552. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.56 and a 200 day moving average of $122.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.62 and a 1 year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.33%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

