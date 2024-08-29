Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Purchased by Evolution Advisers Inc.

Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,090,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,127,000 after buying an additional 30,729 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 14.0% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 426,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,291,000 after purchasing an additional 52,218 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 327,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 311,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,543,000 after purchasing an additional 63,141 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,572,000 after acquiring an additional 15,718 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $443.38.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

KNSL stock traded down $5.45 on Wednesday, reaching $482.25. The company had a trading volume of 96,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,487. The company’s fifty day moving average is $424.55 and its 200 day moving average is $437.76. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.01 and a 1 year high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $384.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.20 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 30.33%. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.99%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

See Also

