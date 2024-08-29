Kava (KAVA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $340.52 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 28th. Kava has a market cap of $340.52 million and $8.88 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kava has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00039955 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00013157 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007837 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,759 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.