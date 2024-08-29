JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.64

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.64 and last traded at $50.63, with a volume of 4552313 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.61.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,093.9% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

