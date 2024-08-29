John Bicket Sells 83,583 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 83,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $3,505,471.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,172,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,172,846.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 20th, John Bicket sold 78,128 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $3,164,965.28.

On Tuesday, August 6th, John Bicket sold 81,486 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $3,018,241.44.

On Tuesday, July 30th, John Bicket sold 65,632 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $2,416,570.24.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, John Bicket sold 82,925 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $3,157,784.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, John Bicket sold 36,358 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $1,353,608.34.

Samsara Stock Performance

IOT stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,387,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,641,501. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.98 and a beta of 1.49. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $280.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.51 million. As a group, analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IOT. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Samsara by 104.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Samsara by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Samsara in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

