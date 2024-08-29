Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Up 3%

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.11 and last traded at $5.09. Approximately 931,734 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 5,508,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JOBY. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.30.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Joby Aviation

In related news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 7,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $37,399.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,639.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,724,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,039,971.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 7,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $37,399.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,639.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,336 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOBY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the second quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

