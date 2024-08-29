Jefferies Financial Group Trims Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Target Price to C$19.50

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$23.80 to C$19.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.46% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cormark decreased their price target on Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Parex Resources from C$27.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Parex Resources stock traded down C$4.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$12.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,843,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,817. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$19.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.43. The stock has a market cap of C$1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.14. Parex Resources has a one year low of C$11.33 and a one year high of C$28.23.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Parex Resources had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of C$499.23 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parex Resources will post 4.0255814 EPS for the current year.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

