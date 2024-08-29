Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Senior Officer Donald Bird Sells 38,861 Shares

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Donald Bird sold 38,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.23, for a total value of C$1,213,562.97.
Jamieson Wellness Price Performance
Shares of Jamieson Wellness stock traded up C$0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$31.28. The company had a trading volume of 11,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,807. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.58. Jamieson Wellness Inc. has a 1-year low of C$22.10 and a 1-year high of C$33.14.
Jamieson Wellness Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.67%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on JWEL
Jamieson Wellness Company Profile
Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Jamieson Wellness
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- What is a support level?
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.