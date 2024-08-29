Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Senior Officer Donald Bird Sells 38,861 Shares

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Donald Bird sold 38,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.23, for a total value of C$1,213,562.97.

Shares of Jamieson Wellness stock traded up C$0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$31.28. The company had a trading volume of 11,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,807. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.58. Jamieson Wellness Inc. has a 1-year low of C$22.10 and a 1-year high of C$33.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JWEL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC lowered their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$35.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$32.50 to C$36.25 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jamieson Wellness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.36.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

