iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $65.97

Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.97 and last traded at $66.50, with a volume of 219214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.92.
iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The company has a market cap of $904.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.06 and its 200 day moving average is $66.47.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Transportation ETF
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IYT. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 264.9% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000.
iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile
iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.
