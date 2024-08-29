iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $124.50

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $124.50 and last traded at $121.77, with a volume of 1451080 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.15.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 21,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

