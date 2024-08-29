iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $144.03

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $144.03 and last traded at $144.36, with a volume of 492072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.81.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.22.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 904,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,464,000 after acquiring an additional 30,436 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $111,303,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,801,000 after purchasing an additional 109,357 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,538,000 after buying an additional 184,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 511.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 299,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,968,000 after buying an additional 250,820 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.