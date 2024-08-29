iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Sets New 1-Year High at $67.54

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.54 and last traded at $67.00, with a volume of 55488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.08.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.51.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 2500 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMD. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $18,279,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 272.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 429.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 46,932 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 167,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

