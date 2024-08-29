iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,782,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,451,344,000 after buying an additional 47,471 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,412,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,224,958,000 after purchasing an additional 444,862 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,817 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,909,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,298,000 after buying an additional 608,062 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,758,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,031,000 after buying an additional 220,344 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.79. The stock had a trading volume of 910,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,319. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $187.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.70. The company has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

