iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.74

Shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.74 and last traded at $45.65, with a volume of 59029 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.38.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resolute Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 19,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 18,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2,272.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after buying an additional 138,235 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 212,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after buying an additional 27,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 225,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after acquiring an additional 36,540 shares during the period. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

