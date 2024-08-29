iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Hits New 1-Year High at $83.87

Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.87 and last traded at $83.66, with a volume of 73179 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.59.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.14 and its 200-day moving average is $76.58. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMIN. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

