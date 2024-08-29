iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RHS Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 34.9% in the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $478,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFAV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,667 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.79. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

