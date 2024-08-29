iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Sets New 12-Month High at $82.98

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $82.98 and last traded at $82.89, with a volume of 1930194 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.54.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.04.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.