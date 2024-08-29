iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Hits New 1-Year High at $71.54

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $71.54 and last traded at $71.33, with a volume of 1542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.76.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $706.46 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.29 and its 200-day moving average is $67.74.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $1.0009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.