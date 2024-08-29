iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Hits New 1-Year High at $71.54

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $71.54 and last traded at $71.33, with a volume of 1542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.76.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $706.46 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.29 and its 200-day moving average is $67.74.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $1.0009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMXF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,835,000 after acquiring an additional 29,440 shares in the last quarter. Syntrinsic LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Syntrinsic LLC now owns 630,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,479,000 after buying an additional 28,345 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 496,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 18,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,186,000 after buying an additional 86,613 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.