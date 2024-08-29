IOTA Market Cap Hits $428.26 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a market capitalization of $428.26 million and $6.52 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000872 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,401,744,787 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

