IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Short Interest Update

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the July 31st total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of IO Biotech in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

NASDAQ IOBT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,980. The company has a market cap of $101.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45. IO Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $2.10.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that IO Biotech will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IO Biotech news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 51,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $68,524.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,377,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,822,642.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOBT. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its position in IO Biotech by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,341,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 987,654 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in IO Biotech by 8.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in IO Biotech by 67.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 2 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

