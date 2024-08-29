Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Hits New 1-Year High at $175.48

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $175.48 and last traded at $175.28, with a volume of 2782923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.87.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Farmers National Bank grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $260,000. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,175,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

